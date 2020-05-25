Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Lanao del Sur (Marogong, Sultan Dumalondong, Kapatagan), Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang), Agusan del Norte (Carmen, Nasipit, Buenavista, Butuan), Agusan del Sur (San Luis, Loreto, La Paz), South Cotabato (Banga, Surallah, Sto Nino), and Zamboanga City.

PAGASA said these conditions could be experienced within the next one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.