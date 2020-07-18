Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Zamboanga del Norte (La Libertad, Katipunan) within the next 1 to 2 hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are being experienced in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (Bacuag, Tubod, Mainit, Malimono), Surigao del Sur (Bislig, Lingig), and Agusan del Norte (Rosario, San Francisco, Bunawan, Trento).

These may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.