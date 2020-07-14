Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Bukidnon (Talakag, Baungon), Agusan del Sur (Talacogon, San Luis, Bayugan, Esperanza, Sibagat), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela), and Dinagat Island within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Marihatag, Lingig), Agusan del Norte (Cabadbaran, Remedios T.Romualdez), Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel), Davao del Norte (San Isidro), Lanao del Sur (Malabang, Tuburan, Tagoloan II, Bubong), Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, La Libertad, Sergio Osmena Sr.,Labason, Kalawit, Gutalac), and Basilan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

So far, Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes due to tropical depression “Carina,” which is expected to become a low pressure area.