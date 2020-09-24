Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Marinduque, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Marinduque.

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in Albay (Mt. Mayon area), Camarines Sur (Balatan, Bula, Nabua) and Romblon.

The weather bureau said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said these were due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau has said it was monitoring a low pressure area off Quezon.