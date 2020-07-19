Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of M. Manila

Parts of Mindanao also under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Manila and Pasay.

Laguna and Quezon, PAGASA said, will also have the same conditions.

In Mindanao, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Norte (Jabonga, Tubay, Santiago), Davao del Norte (Kapalong, New Corella Asuncion, Tangub), Lanao del Sur (Bubong, Maguing, Lumba-Bayabao, Bumbaran), Davao City, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental (Baganga, Boston, Cateel), within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Cotabato City, North Cotabato Davao de Oro, Agusan del Norte (Trento, Sta. Josefa, Veruela, Bunawan, Loreto, La Paz), Misamis Oriental (Balingasag, Jasaan, Claveria, Tagoloan, Villanueva, Cagayan de Oro, Opol), Bukidnon (Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, Talakag, Sumilao, Impasug-ong, Malaybalay, Lantapan), and South Cotabato (Norala, Tantangan, Koronadal, Tampakan, Surallah, Banga).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.