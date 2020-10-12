Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said heavy to intense rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa in Metro Manila; Muñoz in Nueva Ecija; San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose Del Monte, Santa Maria in Bulacan; San Mateo, Antipolo in Rizal; San Pedro in Laguna; Bacoor, Magallanes, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon in Cavite; Nasugbu, Tuy in Batangas; and in Perez, Tagkawayan, Calauag in Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds, on the other hand, are expected over Pampanga within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.