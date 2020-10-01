Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Camarines Sur (Lagonoy, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Caramoan) and Northern Samar (Catarman, Mondragon, Pambujan, San Roque).

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over portions of Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak, New Bataan), Lanao del Norte, Sarangani (Maitum), Misamis Occidental (Tangub, Bonifacio) Zamboanga del Sur (Aurora, Ramon Magsaysay, Tambulig), Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Godod, Kalawit, Liloy, Tampilisan, Gutalac, Sirawai, Sibuco), and Basilan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.