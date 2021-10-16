Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rain showers are being experienced over portions of Ilocos Sur, particularly in Burgos, Lidlidda, San Esteban and Santiago.

The same conditions are being experienced in Bolinao, Pangasinan.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over portions of Bakun, Benguet within the next 20 minutes to one hour.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.