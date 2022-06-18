Thunderstorm advisory raised over Metro Manila, nearby areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Bataan (Bagac, Balanga, Morong), Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Mumban), Nueva Ecija (General Mamerto Natividad, Gapan, Penaranda and San Isidro, and Bulacan (Dona Remedios, Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte, Meycauayan, Obando, Marilao, Bocaue, Bulacan, San Rafael, Bustos), and Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Antipolo, Morong, Teresa and Binangonan).

The same conditions are being experienced over Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palayig, Iba, Botolan, San Antonio, Subic, Olongapo) and Quezon (Tagcawayan, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon and Pitogo).

PAGASA said the conditions are also expected over Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite and Batangas in the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards…,” PAGASA said.