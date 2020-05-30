Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Muntinlupa, Las Pinas, Paranaque, Taguig, Pasay; and in parts of Laguna (San Pedro, Binan, Santa Rosa), and Cavite (Bacoor, Imus, Dasmarinas, Carmona, General Mariano Alvares).

PAGASA said these may persist within 1-2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

The same conditions are expected over Nueva Ecija and Rizal within the next hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.