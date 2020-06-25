Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Pampanga, Rizal, Nueva Ecija, Cavite and Batangas within the next two hours.

PAGASA said heavy to intense rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Tarlac (San Jose), Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba), Laguna (Lumban, Pagsanjan, Magdalena, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo), and Quezon (Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Panukulan, Polilio).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Earlier, PAGASA said the easterlies were affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.