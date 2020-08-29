Thunderstorm advisory raised over Cavite, other areas

“Julian” intensifies but is less likely to directly cause “high-impact weather,” PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Cavite and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon within the next two hours, too.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Metro Manila (Malabon, Valenzuela, Caloocan), Bulacan (Pandi, Bustos, Angat, San Miguel), and in Pampanga (Candaba, Santa Ana).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm “Julian” continues to rapidly intensify while remaining almost stationary.

But PAGASA said it is less likely to directly cause “high-impact weather” over the country.

“Julian” is forecast to move slowly northward today, then gradually accelerate generally northward tomorrow before turning northwestward on Monday, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening.