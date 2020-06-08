Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Pangasinan (Mabini, Infanta, Sual, Alaminos, Anda, Dasol) and Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau also advised residents on mountain slopes of possible landslides mudslides, rock slides and flash floods.

“Keep monitoring for updates,” PAGASA said.