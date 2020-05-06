Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers are expected over Bukidnon, Zamboanga City, and in Lake Sebu in South Cotabato in one to two hours.

PAGASA said lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said these weather conditions are being experienced in Siocon, Sirawai in Zamboanga del Norte; Dimataling, Dinas in Zamboanga del Sur; Roseller Lim, Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay; Lanao del Sur; Alamada, Banisilan, Kidapawan in North Cotabato; Cotabato City, Datu Odin Sinsuat , Sultan Kudarat , Parang , Sultan Mastura, Matanog in Maguindanao; and in Sultan Kudarat.