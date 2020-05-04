Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zamboanga Sibugay.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Sindangan, Leon B. Postigo, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte; and in Zamboanga City.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.