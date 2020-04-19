Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bukidnon, Davao City and Dinagat Islands within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao in Agusan del Norte; Agusan del Sur; Surigao del Norte; Hinatuan, Bislig, San Miguel, Lianga in Surigao del Sur; Laak, Monkayo in Davao de Oro; and Boston, Tarragona, Mati in Davao Oriental.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.