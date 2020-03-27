Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani in Davao Occidental and Glan in Sarangani.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected in Buenavista in Agusan del Norte within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.