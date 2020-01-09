Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasional heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Occidental, Zamboanga City, Basilan and Sulu within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Bacuag, Gigaquit, Claver, Sison, Socorro, Siargao in Surigao del Norte; Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay in Davao Oriental; and in Monkayo and Compostela in Davao de Oro and nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.