Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Dinagat Islands, Davao Oriental and Zamboanga del Sur within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Socorro Islands, Siargao, and in Surigao del Sur, particularly in Tago, Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Hinatuan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.