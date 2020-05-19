Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Paranaque, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas are having moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Olongapo in Zambales; Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani in Olongapo; Floridablanca, Lubao in Pampanga; Bacoor, Imus, General Trias, Dasmarinas in Cavite; Burdeos, Mauban in Quezon; and Rosario, Taysan in Batangas.

PAGASA said these may persist within 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

These conditions, it added, are expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.