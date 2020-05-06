Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Laguna, Quezon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Laguna and Quezon.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers are expected over Laguna.
Lightning and strong winds are also forecast.
These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Mauban, Quezon.
“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.