Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Camarines Sur

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Camarines Sur today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Partido Area, Calabanga and Magarao.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.