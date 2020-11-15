Three more COVID-19 cases reported among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total rose to 11522.

There was no new fatality nor recovery, which means the total of each category remains at 830 and 7461, respectively.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7518, 4648 and 545, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, at 829 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at nine.

The department has so far repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.