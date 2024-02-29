Thousands of York University faculty workers go on strike

By Angela M. Patricio

Eagle News Service

TORONTO (Eagle News ) —An estimated 3,000 employees of York University, one of the largest universities in Ontario, are currently on strike, after a failure to reach a deal between the university and the union representing its faculty members, graduate assistants and part-time librarians.

“Basic needs like housing and food have skyrocketed in price, but the wages for people who do the majority of teaching at York have been falling further and further behind,” said union spokesperson, Erin McIntosh.

McIntosh regards York University’s offer “far below” the rising cost of living, asking the question “Who can afford to work at York anymore?”

According to a York University spokesperson, proposals were offered to the union which they say include an increase in rates of pay, but claim that there was no response from the Union.

Picket lines went up Monday with workers walking off their jobs, thereby cancelling classes indefinitely. Some classes are temporarily moved online to accommodate students.

Some students have expressed their anxiety over this walkout. Those who are graduating say they feel “unsure” whether or not they will graduate on time, given the indefinite terms of the strike.

McIntosh says “We don’t want to be in this position, but things are at a breaking point. The university needs to get serious about bargaining in a way that addresses the issues of affordability and equity.”

