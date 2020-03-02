Third Filipino in Singapore tests positive for novel coronavirus

(Eagle News)–A third Filipino in Singapore tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Singapore’s health ministry said on Monday, March 2.

The ministry said the 34-year-old woman had a Singapore Work Pass and has no recent travel history either to China or to Daegu City and Cheongdo County in South Korea.

Her employer, however, tested positive for the virus.

“She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 2 March morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital,” the ministry said of the Filipina.

She was linked to the cluster of cases at Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd., and was the 108th confirmed COVID-19 case of Singapore.