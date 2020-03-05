Third Filipino in HK tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A third Filipino in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an advisory, the Hong Kong Consulate General of the Philippines said the news was confirmed by the Hong Kong Health Department.

The consulate said the patient, who requested not to be identified, was in isolation and was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

She is healthy and is not exhibiting any symptoms, the Consulate General said.

The Consulate General said the other two Filipino COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong have recovered but are still undergoing tests.