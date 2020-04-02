The Medical City denies social media reports; says there was no raid of PPEs

(Eagle News) — The Medical City has denied social media reports it had been raided for its personal protective equipment.

“There are news circulating that a raid of PPEs occurred in our premises on the evening of April 1. We deny this and encourage everyone to be careful in spreading unverified information,” the hospital said in an advisory posted on its Facebook page.

The hospital made the denial after supposed text messages said the raid had taken place upon orders of “a senator.”

There were also some Tweets saying that the PPEs donated to the hospital had been confiscated and repackaged.

The Palace has urged the public not to share unverified information, and to refrain from disseminating fake news.