TESDA chief Lapeña says he has now tested negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Technical Education Skills Development Authority director-general Isidro Lapeña has now tested negative for COVID-19.

Lapeña himself shared the results of the tests he took twice only days after reports said he was positive for the disease in a radio interview on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

It was Senator Joel Villanueva who shared the news with reporters over the weekend.

Nonetheless, Lapeña said he would continue with his quarantine.

“Yun yung gusto natin i-trace at to put a stop to this para hindi na mag-spread,” he said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Senate President Tito Sotto said the Senate was reviewing health protocols after Lapeña and Senator Ronald dela Rosa tested positive for COVID-19.

Both had been in the Senate the Wednesday before.

But Lapeña said he didn’t think he contracted the disease from the Senate, noting that he believed he got this “somewhere outside (his) household.”