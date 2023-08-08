Terminal 3 to experience power outage on Aug. 8 and 9 due to maintenance work: NAIA

NAIA says flight operations won’t be affected

(Eagle News) — Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will experience a four-hour power supply interruption on August 8 and 9.

According to NAIA, the scheduled outage from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. is “necessary to facilitate essential maintenance and upgrades to NAIA Terminal 3’s electrical system..”

It said this was aimed at improving “overall reliability.”

While the power interruption won’t have an impact on flight operations, NAIA said it will affect the airport’s south concourse and roadway 2 substations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience…,” NAIA said.