TECO welcomes PHL gov’t lifting of Taiwan travel ban

(Eagle News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines on Friday, Feb. 14, welcomed the Philippine government’s lifting of the Taiwan travel ban amid the novel coronavirus threat.

In a statement, TECO reiterated that Taiwan has “taken all measures needed to contain the spread” of COVID-19″ and will “continue to work closely with the international community, including the Philippines, to fight” the virus to “safeguard the health and welfare of humanity.”

It also expressed “deep appreciation” for its “Filipino friends who have voiced their sincere support for removing Taiwan from the temporary travel ban,” particularly for the Manila Economic and Cultural Office for its “tireless efforts.”

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) attaches great importance to its long-standing relationship with the Republic of the Philippines. We are determined to strengthen our bilateral ties and promote our people-to-people connectivity,” TECO said.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Palace confirmed the Taiwan travel ban had been lifted by the inter-agency task force handling the novel coronavirus threat.

With the lifting, only mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau are included in the Philippines’ travel ban aimed as a precaution against COVID-19.