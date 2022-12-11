TD “Rosal” maintains strength as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Rosal” has continued to maintain its strength as it moved over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 330 kilometers east of Casiguran.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and a gustiness of up to 35 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 20 kph.

According to PAGASA, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Mimaropa.

In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon partly enhanced by the tropical depression may bring occasional gusts over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and a strong breeze to near-gale strength over Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, eastern portion of Isabela, Calaguas Islands and the extreme northern portion of Catanduanes.

“Rosal” is expected to move generally northeastward before turning southeastward.