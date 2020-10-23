TD “Quinta” maintains strength as it moves northwest over PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Quinta” has maintained its strength while moving northwest over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Quinta” is expected to turn more west tomorrow evening until Monday.

It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, and then make landfall over Bicol Region or Eastern Visayas between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

It may reach the severe tropical storm category prior to landfall, and track west over the Southern Luzon area on Monday.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, the tropical cyclone may continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea.

Hazards affecting land:

Until tomorrow evening, the troughs of both tropical depression “Quinta” and Typhoon “Saudel” that is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over large portions of MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

A stationary front extending over extreme Northern Luzon that is associated with a northeasterly surge will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said high winds to gale-force winds associated with a northeasterly surge will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands due to rough to very rough seas, which means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the western seaboard of southern Palawan and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Mariners of small seacraft were therefore advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.