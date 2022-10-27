TD “Paeng” maintains strength as it traverses Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — “Paeng” has maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Depression “Paeng” was estimated at 725 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is moving west southwestward at 15 km/h.

From Friday until Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are possible over MIMAROPA, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, and the rest of Visayas.

Early Saturday morning until Sunday morning, heavy to torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible over CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, mainland BARMM, and the rest of Visayas, mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and MIMAROPA.

Due to the shear line and the trough of “Paeng”, heavy rains are possible over Visayas, most of Southern Luzon, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Quezon, Camarines Norte, the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes in the next 24 hours.

“Paeng” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow.

It is forecast to move generally westward until tomorrow morning or noon before turning west northwestward or northwestward for the remainder of tomorrow until Sunday afternoon while moving towards Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said a landfall scenario is possible within any of the coastal areas along the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday.