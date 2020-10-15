TD “Ofel” likely to weaken into LPA as it moves across W. PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Ofel” continues to move across the West Philippine Sea, and is likely to weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, however, that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon due to the tropical depression, which is located 275 km west of Tanauan City, Batangas, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands), this time, due to the southwest monsoon.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, occasional gusts may also still be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to both “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon.

Gusty conditions associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow will also be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan Valley.

A gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboard of Northern Luzon and the seaboard of Aurora due to rough to very rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

This means, PAGASA said, that sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon will be experienced over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

Those with small seacraft were advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.