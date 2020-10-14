TD “Ofel” leaves Luzon landmass; Signal No. 1 raised over Batangas, Cavite, other areas

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over some areas even as Tropical Depression “Ofel” has left the Luzon landmass.

In its recent advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Tayabas City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, Dolores, San Antonio, General Nakar, Infanta), Metro Manila, Bataan, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Santa Cruz), and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Naujan, Naujan Lake, Victoria, Calapan City) are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Ofel” estimated over the coastal waters of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Ofel” will move towards the West Philippine Sea today, and that there is an increasing likelihood that it will weaken into a Low Pressure Area within the next 12 to 24 hours over the waters.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon due to “Ofel,” and over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands due to southwest monsoon.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA said strong-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number one during the passage of the tropical depression.

Gusty conditions associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan Valley.

According to the weather bureau, a gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboard of Northern Luzon and the seaboard of Aurora due to rough to very rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Ofel,” on the other hand, will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where a signal number one is in effect, and the seaboards of Zambales and Polillo Islands.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.