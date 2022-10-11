TD “Maymay” maintains strength as it traverses Philippine Sea east of Aurora

(Eagle News) — “Maymay” maintained its strength as it moved over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, several Luzon areas remain under Signal No. 1 as a result.

These are Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands.

Today through tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Aurora, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, “occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface windflow and its convergence with the tropical depression circulation” may also be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

A marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Maymay” will continue moving slowly west-southwestward or westward towards Central Luzon.

It is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora or the northern portion of Quezon by tomorrow afternoon or evening.