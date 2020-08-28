TD “Julian” expected to intensify into tropical storm in next 12 hours

Is less likely to directly cause “high-impact” weather in country, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Julian” is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it is less likely to directly cause “high-impact weather” in the country.

PAGASA said as of 10 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was estimated at 940 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora or 975 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA said “Julian” will remain over the Philippine Sea, far from the landmass, as it moves westward at 15 kph.

The southwest monsoon, however, PAGASA said, is forecast to bring rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.