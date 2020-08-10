TD “Ferdie” likely to exit PAR this morning; monsoon rains in parts of PHL expected

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Pangasinan that has developed into a tropical depression is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said TD “Ferdie” is forecast to move generally northward over the West Philippine Sea.

“Following a slight turn to the north-northwest tonight, this tropical depression is forecast to make landfall over Fujian Province in southeastern China between tomorrow morning and afternoon,” PAGASA said.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect but the combined effects of “Ferdie” and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring “strong breeze-force to near gale-force winds” over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

“Ferdie” and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and occasional rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon.

Gusty conditions are also more likely in coastal and mountainous regions of these areas.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, western coast of Batangas, western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Calamian Islands, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela.

The weather bureau said sea travel is risky in these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Visayas and the rest of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas.