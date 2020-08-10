TD “Ferdie” leaves PAR but monsoon rains to prevail in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Ferdie” is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In its 11 a.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ferdie” exited the northwestern boundary of PAR at 9 a.m. today.

It is forecast to move generally northward over the West Philippine Sea and is likely to make landfall over Fujian Province in southeastern China tomorrow morning.

According to PAGASA, the combined effects of “Ferdie” and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring “strong breeze-force to near gale-force winds” over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

Gusty conditions are also more likely in the coastal and mountainous regions of these areas.

PAGASA said monsoon rains are also expected over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and occasional rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, western coast of Batangas, western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Calamian Islands, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela.

Sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas, PAGASA said.

Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Visayas and the rest of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas.

PAGASA said it is also monitoring other weather disturbances, including a tropical storm off extreme Northern Luzon.