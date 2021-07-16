TD “Fabian” enhancing southwest monsoon; rains over MIMAROPA, parts of Visayas expected

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Fabian” is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall into the country but is currently enhancing the southwest monsoon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said monsoon rains may be expected over MIMAROPA and the western portion of Visayas within 24 hours.

“Fabian,” PAGASA said, was so far located 1,365 km east of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of 70 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 15 kph and will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.

The tropical depression is forecast to move northward or north northwestward until tomorrow early morning, and may bring the center of “Fabian” outside the Philippine Area of Rsponsibility for a brief period.

After re-entering the PAR, the tropical cyclone will move northwestward or west northwestward until the end of the forecast period.

“Fabian” may exit the PAR (through the northern boundary) between Monday evening and Tuesday morning while moving towards the southern portion of the Ryukyu Islands.

“However, due to the uncertainty in model guidance at this portion of the track forecast, there remains a possibility that “FABIAN” may still be inside the PAR beyond Monday,” the weather bureau said.

It is forecast to reach tropical storm category within 12 hours and will continue intensifying throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

PAGASA said it may reach typhoon category by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.