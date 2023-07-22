TD “Egay” maintains strength; is expected to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Egay” has maintained its strength as it continued to move west northwestward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical depression was so far located 815 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said no wind signals jave been hoisted as of this time.

However, “Egay” may enhance the southwest monsoon during the weekend and next week.

As a result, occasional rains are possible over Western Visayas tomorrow.

On Monday, occasional rains are also likely over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands.

“Egay” is expected to intensify throughout the forecast period.

It may reach the super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday.