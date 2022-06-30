TD “Domeng” maintains strength as it moves in northward direction

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Domeng” has maintained its strength and is now moving northwards.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 950 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

It is now packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving at 20 kph.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Domeng” and Severe Tropical Storm “Chaba” (formerly “Caloy”) will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme Northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon, and the western portion of Visayas.

A gale warning remains in effect over the western seaboards of Luzon.

The weather bureau said “Domeng” is forecast to gradually accelerate north northwestward over the next three days and remain far from the Philippine landmass.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday (2 July) morning or afternoon.