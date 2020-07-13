TD “Carina” maintains its strength as it continues to move toward Luzon Strait

Signal No. 1 still hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, parts of Cagayan

(Eagle News)–“Carina” has maintained its strength as it moved west-northwest toward Luzon Strait on Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Lal-lo, Gattaran, and Baggao) with the center of the tropical depression estimated 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

“Carina” is packing maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph as it moves at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, the center of the tropical depression is forecast to pass roughly 100 km off the northeastern tip of Luzon and near Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

Today, scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte.

Scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said flooding and “rain-induced landslides” may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.