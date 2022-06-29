TD “Caloy” maintains strength; may exit PAR in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Caloy” has maintained its strength while slowly moving north northwestward.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of “Caloy” was estimated 410 km west of Iba, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression “Caloy” will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by “Caloy” will also bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“Caloy” is forecast to move generally northwestward slowly today until tomorrow afternoon before slightly accelerating towards the southern portion of China.

On the forecast track, “Caloy” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 24 hours, PAGASA said.

It is expected to make landfall over China on Saturday or Sunday morning.