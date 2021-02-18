TD “Auring” maintains strength, may make landfall as tropical storm over Caraga over the weekend

(Eagle News) — Tropical Depression “Auring” has continued to maintain its strength as it continued to move westward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said although the tropical depression was currently not affecting any part of the country, there was “an increasing likelihood” of heavy rainfall affecting Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands over the weekend through Monday.

“Auring,” which is located east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, will move generally westward to west-northwestward through the forecast period, and is likely to have an increase in speed by Friday as it turns more west-northwestward.

“Auring” may make landfall as a tropical storm over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

PAGASA said in anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions, Signal No. 1 may be raised over several provinces of Caraga and Davao Region as early as Friday.

According to PAGASA, in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for mariners of small seacraft, the weather bureau said.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, which means mariners of small seacraft should take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.