Tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel sinks off Oriental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A tanker carrying approximately 800,000 liters of industrial fuel sank off the waters of Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it deployed the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) and one airbus helicopter to respond to the maritime incident involving the MT Princess Empress in the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point, Naujan.

Initial investigation by the PCG showed the vessel had departed from Bataan and was on its way to Iloilo with 20 crew members when its engine overheated.

The tanker drifted towards the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point due to rough sea conditions until it became half-submerged.

The PCG said a foreign vessel, MV EFES, successfully rescued the 20 crew members.

It said BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) and Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog will assess the waters for possible traces of an oil spill.

The PCG Command Center has also directed the Coast Guard Aviation Force to dispatch one airbus helicopter for aerial surveillance.