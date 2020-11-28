Tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon affecting eastern sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila, Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.