Tail-end of frontal system affects extreme N. Luzon

Mindanao affected by localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said localized thunderstorms are also affecting Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Cagayan (Baggao and Gattaran).

Light to moderate rains are also being experienced over Fuga Island, Cagayan (Camalanuigan, Claveria, Gonzaga, Santa Ana and Sanchez Mira), and Isabela (Divilacan).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

The entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.