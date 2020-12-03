Tail-end of frontal system affects eastern section of N. Luzon

Rest of N. Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said as a result, Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds will prevail over Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA said these areas will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, which will also have moderate to rough seas.