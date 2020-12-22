Tail-end of frontal system affects eastern section of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Kalinga, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Kalayaan Islands, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies and the trough of a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon, Eastern Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.